Report: Giants legend Orlando Cepeda, 80, rushed to hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants great and Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda was rushed to a Bay Area hospital earlier on Monday, according to multiple reports.

At this time, it’s not yet known why he’s receiving medical attention nor do we have any details regarding an illness.

The 80-year-old is one of the most legendary players in not only Giants history, but in all of Major League Baseball.

The man, known as ‘Baby Bull,’ was a consistent power-hitting first baseman and was key in the club’s winning bid for the National League Pennant in 1962.

The 11-time all-star has a statue in front of AT&T Park.

Over 17 seasons, Cepeda had a .297 average, 379 home runs, and 2,351 hits.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES