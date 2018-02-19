Santa Cruz County seeing snow as freeze warning approaches

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Tuesday morning some parts of the Bay Area will wake up to record-low temperatures, and Santa Cruz County is already starting to feel it.

The Bonny Doon area is coated in about a quarter-inch of snow, creating some dangerous conditions for drivers.

Black ice covers some roadways, and the fast-melting snow is making for a slippery drive through the region.

A freeze warning and frost advisory are issued for the Bay Area, as an arctic cold front is expected to set in Monday night.

Stay with the KRON4 Weather Center for updates.

About 1/4 inch of the white stuff here in #BonnyDoon. Melting fast. Slick roads/black ice. Chilly too. 36 degrees. pic.twitter.com/5Eg4JB0sYF — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 19, 2018

