SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A traffic alert has been issued in San Francisco after a car slammed into the center divide and flipped into the opposite lane on Highway 101 South, the California Highway Patrol tweeted.

There are delays in both directions of 101 at Vermont Street.

No other information has been made available by authorities.

** TRAFFIC ALERT **

Expect delays on both US-101 nb and sb by Vermont St due to collision involving center divide and solo veh pic.twitter.com/sriH2eR9Bj — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) February 20, 2018

