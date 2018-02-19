TRAFFIC ALERT: Car slams into center divide, flips into opposite lane on 101 South in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A traffic alert has been issued in San Francisco after a car slammed into the center divide and flipped into the opposite lane on Highway 101 South, the California Highway Patrol tweeted.

There are delays in both directions of 101 at Vermont Street.

No other information has been made available by authorities.

