VIDEO: 6-year-old, 3 others injured in Texas restaurant shooting

Video courtesy of CNN
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (KRON) — Four family members are injured after a shooting outside of a Texas restaurant.
It happened Sunday evening at a Texas Roadhouse in San Antonio.
A six-year-old boy is one of the victims.
Police say the child is now in stable condition.
The other victims are all in their 20’s. Two of them have life-threatening injuries.
Police say all the victims are related, and don’t believe this was a random shooting. They believe the suspect likely knew the victims.
The suspect was wearing a mask and fled to a nearby hotel after unloading an entire clip, authorities said.
No word on a possible motive.
An investigation is underway.
CNN contributed to this article
