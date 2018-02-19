VIDEO: 6-year-old, 3 others injured in Texas restaurant shooting

Video courtesy of CNN

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (KRON) — Four family members are injured after a shooting outside of a Texas restaurant.

It happened Sunday evening at a Texas Roadhouse in San Antonio.

A six-year-old boy is one of the victims.

Police say the child is now in stable condition.

The other victims are all in their 20’s. Two of them have life-threatening injuries.

Police say all the victims are related, and don’t believe this was a random shooting. They believe the suspect likely knew the victims.

The suspect was wearing a mask and fled to a nearby hotel after unloading an entire clip, authorities said.

No word on a possible motive.

An investigation is underway.

CNN contributed to this article

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES