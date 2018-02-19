MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (KRON/CNN) — This wasn’t a case of a runaway bride, but rather a stuck bride.

An elevator malfunction could have ruined her big night, but she made it to her celebration with the help of some firefighters.

Melissa Rodger’s dream wedding went according to plan until it came time for the reception.

She got stuck in the Providence Biltmore elevator, just 4 feet shy of the 18th floor where she and two wedding planners waited…and waited.

“I was hoping that, like, OK, it’ll just take a minute,” Rodger said. “Two minutes, 5 minutes went by and I thought OK. This is…something might be wrong.”

The fire department pried the doors open after just 45 minutes, saving the day–although the bride missed cocktail hour.

But it was all smiles when she finally touched the ground again.

