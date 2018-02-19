VIDEO: Deadly road rage incident, car chase in New Hampshire

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

NASHUA, New Hampshire (KRON/CNN) — A road rage incident in Massachusetts was taken too far.

It resulted in a car chase and eventually a death. A drone buzzed above the shooting scene, as investigators try to map out what happened here.

Meanwhile, Graciela Paulino hid her face in her hoodie as she went before a judge.

Prosecutors say she never knew 34-year-old Marc Devoe until they crossed paths in traffic while he was on his way back from a lunch break.

According to a witness riding with Devoe, he “cut off” Paulino at the corner of Gorham and Moore Streets in Lowell.

The witness says Paulino followed them to the commuter rail station where the two drivers got out and argued.

Devoe then drove off but the witness says Paulino followed again.

So, Devoe got out of his car underneath a bridge and that’s where he was shot.

Even though shot in the chest, Devoe got back in the car, chased after the alleged shooter, but crashed into a concrete barrier and later died.

Following the shooting but before she was arrested, Paulino posted this message on her Facebook page: “Tried to warn em, tried to tell em, told em stop, that you my son don’t make me spank you.”

Paulino was already facing previous charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and drug possession.

But last year, she told the Lowell Sun she opposes violence.

