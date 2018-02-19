VIDEO: Hail falls in the East Bay as cold snap hits region

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — Hail is falling in the East Bay as a cold snap hit the region on Monday.

KRON4 received video of it hailing on a deck in the Oakland Hills.

The weather service says records could be set as temperatures dip below freezing in the San Francisco Bay Area before a warming trend begins Tuesday.

A freeze warning is in effect for nearly the entire Bay Area.

On Monday morning, Santa Cruz County saw snow.

Black ice covered some roadways, and the fast-melting snow was making for a slippery drive through the region.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s