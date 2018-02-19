MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — Hail is falling in the East Bay as a cold snap hit the region on Monday.

KRON4 received video of it hailing on a deck in the Oakland Hills.

The weather service says records could be set as temperatures dip below freezing in the San Francisco Bay Area before a warming trend begins Tuesday.

A freeze warning is in effect for nearly the entire Bay Area.

On Monday morning, Santa Cruz County saw snow.

Black ice covered some roadways, and the fast-melting snow was making for a slippery drive through the region.

