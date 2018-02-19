VIDEO: Santa Cruz couple carjacked at gunpoint during Mexico trip

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — A Santa Cruz couple is now safely back in the United States after being carjacked at gunpoint during a trip to Mexico.

They were left with nothing–no phones, no wallets, and no passports. And though they weren’t hurt, they couldn’t believe what they had to go through to get help getting home.

Chug and Lalita Kirkman are glad to be safe in their own Santa Cruz living room, with their 3-year-old son Ron.

Earlier this month, they didn’t know how they would ever get back to the United States.

They had been visiting Lalita’s parents, who live in Mexico, and were traveling with them from the Kirkman’s property in the State of Guerrero to her parent’s house in Michoacan.

The cartel, or whoever the four men were, demanded everything.

They took phones, wallets, their bags, and then drove off in their truck, which was towing their parent’s jeep too.

They even had to say goodbye to Lalita’s mom’s dog. The family was stranded.

Some of the suspects hadn’t even been wearing shoes.

A stranger gave them a ride back to the toll plaza they had passed earlier, but the Kirkmans say they got no help from the people working there–almost as if they were working with the criminals.

Finally, Lalita’s uncle came to the rescue so they could go back to Lalita’s parents.

But they had a 4-hour bus ride ahead of them in the middle of the night to get to the nearest United States embassy in Guadalajara.

Even at the embassy, they felt hopeless…until someone finally agreed to see them.

It took hours that day to get them emergency passports, which cost $400.

They couldn’t use their dad’s credit card since he wasn’t there with them.

Luckily, they knew the phone number to their Hare Krishna Temple back home in California.

The temple sent money through someone at a temple in Mexico.

But even after all was said and done, the Kirkmans feel like their own government let them down, and they don’t expect anything to happen with the crime, which they’ve tried unsuccessfully to report in both countries.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Kirkmans recover their lost funds.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES