VIDEO: Seattle police chase leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

SEATTLE (KRON) — Seattle police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting and car crash.
Officers were called to the scene of a reported car prowler early Monday morning, according to police.
When they arrived, investigators say a man jumped out of the car, fired at officers, then ran away.
Soon after, police received a report of the man breaking into a home and stealing a car at gunpoint.
Police opened fire on the suspect while he was driving the stolen car and he crashed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released his identity.
The incident is under investigation.
- POLICE: FLORIDA GUNMAN CONFESSED TO HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
- SOURCES: SUSPECT ACCUSED IN DEADLY STABBING HAD DISTURBING PAST
- HERO COACH, FUTURE COLLEGE SWIMMER AMONG FLORIDA VICTIMS
- ‘ROUND 2 OF FLORIDA’ SNAPCHAT THREAT LEADS TO ARREST
- TEEN BRUTALLY STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD NEAR LIVERMORE IDENTIFIED
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE