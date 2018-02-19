VIDEO: Snowfall snarls traffic in the Sierra

(KRON) — Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada is creating hazardous conditions on roadways in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory beginning Sunday evening for gusty winds and icy road conditions in mountain areas across the state.

The coldest temperatures of the winter are likely from a low-pressure system predicted to bring snow to California mountains.

Some six inches could fall to the north in the Sierra Nevada.

Chains are required on Highway 50 and 88. High winds, blowing snow and icy conditions are causing spin outs backing up traffic in many spots.

The cold low-pressure system will remain over the region this week with below normal temperatures and periods of snow showers Monday. Wind chill temperatures will be bitter in the backcountry Monday and Tuesday.

The weather service says records could be set as temperatures dip below freezing in the San Francisco Bay Area before a warming trend begins Tuesday.

Officials are warning that subfreezing temperatures could harm crops and vegetation. People are urged to bring animals inside.

Ugh. Reports of stand-still traffic jams heading home on I-80 & Highway 89 out of the Tahoe basin. Might be a long day.

🚗🚕🚙🚌🚎🚛 pic.twitter.com/iUG2xFlqDi — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 19, 2018

#TrafficAlert Spectacular day in the Sierra today. Prepare for winter driving conditions and very cold temps if headed this way. Chain controls are R2 on I-80 from Kingvale to DLI. Visit https://t.co/i5O7hzELek

for info. pic.twitter.com/TZelhvL6E6 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 19, 2018

Traveling over the #Sierra? Snow showers will continue today. Plan on slippery road conditions and possible travel delays. #cawx pic.twitter.com/b9oZKtf7ZG — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 19, 2018

Area snowfall totals as of 8:30 am Monday, Feb 19th, 2018. A cold low pressure trough will remain over the region this week with below normal temperatures and periods of snow showers today. Wind chill temperatures will be bitter in the backcountry today and tomorrow. #CAWx #NVWx pic.twitter.com/zhsKCHSg38 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 19, 2018

