MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry spoke out about gun control during NBA All-Star Weekend Media Day.

This comes after 17 people were shot and killed at a South Florida high school on Valentine’s Day.

Curry says something needs to change to prevent another tragedy.

Here is what Curry said:

A senseless crime and tragedy. A lot has been said about what needs to happen in our country to change. The safety around our school systems across the world, and for me as a parent of two daughters that go to school every single day, it just makes you think even more. There is so much talk that’s been happening or that’s not been happening around changing gun control laws and things like that. So I don’t know how many more examples or cases we need to prove that point. So hopefully that does change. Obviously we’re thinking about the families down there that are affected, and we’re praying for them as well.

On Monday, the mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, appeared in court for a procedural hearing.

He could face the death penalty.

Last Wednesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr blasted lawmakers after the school shooting.

Kerr told reporters on Wednesday the government needs to do more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES