WATCH: 93-year-old’s happy workout video goes viral



Video courtesy of CNN

SOUTH DAKOTA (CNN/KRON) — Normally, video of a workout would be nothing to write home about.

However, this 93 years-old, glowing and all smiles during a workout with her trainer is a recipe for viral success.

WARNING: The smiling is contagious.

The video shows Helene Miller getting in a workout in Pierre, South Dakota, and the internet is loving it!

Miller can’t contain her laughter as she goes through the motions with her instructor, Elizabeth Zanin, to the tune of “Ni Tu Ni Nadie” by Moenia.

Zanin’s daughter posted the video on Twitter and it’s been liked over 425,000 times.

You go, Helene!

My mom trains this 93 year old and it’s the cutest thing ever. Her laugh and smile makes her young #blessed pic.twitter.com/oeRWylrLV4 — jo (@joana_zanin10) February 15, 2018

