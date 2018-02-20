1 injured in Walnut Creek house fire

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — One person has been injured in a fire in Walnut Creek early Tuesday morning, according to Contra Costa Fire.

The fire is burning a home in the 1400 block of Springbrook, fire officials said on Twitter at around 4:05 a.m.

Contra Costa Fire says the fire is under control but the structure was fully evolved when they arrived.

Four people were at the home at the time of the fire.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters on scene on a house fire in Walnut Creek @kron4news pic.twitter.com/uuUq1laOaa — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) February 20, 2018

Units on scene of a single family dwelling fire, 1400 blk Springbrook in #WalnutCreek. Structure fully involved, report of one citizen injured #SpringbrookIC — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 20, 2018

#SpringbrookIC fire under control. Crews faced heavy fire on arrival, 4 occupants in home at the time of the fire. 1 minor injury, smoke inhalation, treated on scene — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 20, 2018

