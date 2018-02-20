1 injured in Walnut Creek house fire

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — One person has been injured in a fire in Walnut Creek early Tuesday morning, according to Contra Costa Fire.
The fire is burning a home in the 1400 block of Springbrook, fire officials said on Twitter at around 4:05 a.m.
Contra Costa Fire says the fire is under control but the structure was fully evolved when they arrived.
Four people were at the home at the time of the fire.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation.
