1 injured in Walnut Creek house fire

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Contra Costa Fire)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — One person has been injured in a fire in Walnut Creek early Tuesday morning, according to Contra Costa Fire.

The fire is burning a home in the 1400 block of Springbrook, fire officials said on Twitter at around 4:05 a.m.

Contra Costa Fire says the fire is under control but the structure was fully evolved when they arrived.

Four people were at the home at the time of the fire.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s