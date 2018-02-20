FRESNO (KSEE) — An 18-year old Fresno man has been arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats against a Fresno High School.

Eighteen-year-old Asante Freeman was taken into custody by police last Friday.

Investigators say this is a case of the public seeing a potential threat, and taking action to avert a potential tragedy.

School Resource Officer Katrina Lloyd Holly was notified of a Facebook posting regarding a threat directed at students at Cambridge High School.

Police say Freeman posted “Finna cop a AR-15 see y’all at Cambridge tomorrow,” along with other alleged threats last Thursday night.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says friends warned Freeman that investigators closely monitor social media for these kinds of threats, but he continued to make them.”

Based on that he knew the seriousness that people were interpreting this as a threat and he continued to do that”, says Chief Dyer. Freeman, who says the posts were meant as a joke, graduated from Cambridge High School last year.

He is now charged with making felony criminal threats and could face up to four years in prison.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES