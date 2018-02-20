MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Alameda County is reminding those convicted of marijuana-related crimes that they can have them wiped away.

When voters legalized recreational marijuana, Proposition 64 also allowed those with marijuana convictions to have them reduced or even expunged.

Alameda County has been doing that for more than a year now, but still has thousands to go.

“California is offering a second chance to people convicted of cannabis crimes, from felonies to small infractions, with the opportunity to have their criminal records cleared,” Alameda County D.A. Nancy O’Malley said. “We join our State officials and intend to reverse decades of cannabis convictions that can be a barrier for people to gain meaningful employment.”

About 5,900 cases are eligible for dismissal.

Here is the full statement from the D.A.’s office:

The DA's Office has established a protocol, attached to this press release and also available to the public on the DA's website (www.alcoda.org), for handling these matters. The Call To Action is to those individuals who believe they are eligible to have their prior marijuana case(s) reviewed for redesignation, dismissal, and/or sealing under the Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act. Contact this office to expedite the process of review and action. To do so, please email the District Attorney's Office at: CannabisDismissal@acgov.org. Staff from the DA's Office will contact you.

If you want to get an old pot conviction dismissed, you can contact the D.A. here: CannabisDismissal@acgov.org

