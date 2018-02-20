Authorities: Student shoots self at Ohio middle school

A police car is parked outside Jackson Township Middle School, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Massillon, Ohio. A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP)

MASSILLON, OH (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 7th-grader apparently brought a gun to school and shot himself inside a bathroom.

Investigators say no other students have been hurt and they don’t know yet whether the shooting Tuesday morning was intentional.

A school official says the student is being treated at a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Parents rushed to Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, to pick up their children after the school sent out a notice about the shooting.

Authorities and school officials say they don’t whether the student was alone at the time of the shooting and haven’t released any other details about what happened.

Massillon is located about 50 miles south of Cleveland.

