Bay Area wakes up to freezing temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents are waking up to freezing temperatures Tuesday.

Temperatures ranged from 30s to upper 20s around the Bay Area.

The San Francisco International Airport fell to 36 degrees breaking the record of 37 degrees set back in 2011.

The Oakland International Airport has tied its record low of 34 last set in 2006.

Petaluma and Napa have seen the coldest temperatures so far, at 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect until 9 a.m.

Tuesday afternoon will be cool and sunny with highs in the 50s.

SFO has fallen to 36° this morning, breaking the record of 37° set back in 2011. OAK has tied its record of 34° last set in 2006. Both sites still have time to cool further before sunrise. Other records likely tied or broken across the region this morning. #coldweather #bayareawx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2018

Very cold morning across the region with most areas in the 30s or upper 20s. Both SFO and OAK International Airports are only 1° away from their record lows for this date. #coldweather #bayareawx #cawx pic.twitter.com/69ZPdwR8CY — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2018

Cold temperature readings being reported as of 1 AM PST across much of the region. Most areas have cooled into the 30s to upper 20s while 40s are reported in San Francisco and around the San Francisco Bay. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/nxvORo6r6V — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 20, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES