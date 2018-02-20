Bay Area wakes up to freezing temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents are waking up to freezing temperatures Tuesday.
Temperatures ranged from 30s to upper 20s around the Bay Area.
The San Francisco International Airport fell to 36 degrees breaking the record of 37 degrees set back in 2011.
The Oakland International Airport has tied its record low of 34 last set in 2006.
Petaluma and Napa have seen the coldest temperatures so far, at 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect until 9 a.m.
Tuesday afternoon will be cool and sunny with highs in the 50s.
- POLICE: FLORIDA GUNMAN CONFESSED TO HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
- SOURCES: SUSPECT ACCUSED IN DEADLY STABBING HAD DISTURBING PAST
- HERO COACH, FUTURE COLLEGE SWIMMER AMONG FLORIDA VICTIMS
- ‘ROUND 2 OF FLORIDA’ SNAPCHAT THREAT LEADS TO ARREST
- TEEN BRUTALLY STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD NEAR LIVERMORE IDENTIFIED
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE