California group apologizes for fundraiser with AR-15

By Published:
DENVER - SEPTEMBER 13: The Manager of Dave's Guns holds two Colt AR-15's, the gun on the right has a bayonet mount, flash suppressor and a collapsible stock and accepts high capacity magazines that hold over 30 rounds and can be purchased by civilians as of today, the gun on the left was legal to purchase and own with a 10 round magazine September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 the AR-15 with the above items could only be sold to law enforcement and military but is now legal for civilians to purchase due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

CAMERON PARK, Calif. (AP) – Leaders of a community district are apologizing for a firefighting fundraiser that included an AR-15 rifle as one of the raffle prizes.

Some people who attended the Cameron Park Fire Fighters Association’s annual crab feed on Feb. 17 said they were upset to see the firearm on display as a raffle item. The Sacramento Bee reported that some even left the event in protest.

In a statement Tuesday, the Cameron Park Community Services District apologized for its insensitivity to people affected by a shooting last week that killed 17 at a Florida high school and by other mass shootings.

Authorities say the suspect in the Florida shooting used an AR-15.

General Manager Jill Ritzman said the district understands the gun raffle was a “poor choice” and will review its policies.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s