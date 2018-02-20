California winter now third driest on record

Wes McCandless, Frank Gehrke
File - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, right, plunges the snow survey tube into the snow pack, as DWR's Wes McCandless looks on during the snow survey at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif.

(KRON) State officials say California’s winter so far is the third driest on record as much of the state heads back toward drought.

Last year’s unprecedented rainfall has left most reservoirs slightly above their average capacity for this time of year. But water officials said Tuesday that the lack of snow this winter will prevent the reservoirs from replenishing as the season continues.

John Leahigh of the Department of Water Resources says about 80 percent of California is abnormally dry or in drought.

The state Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions on wasting water.

A vote on the restrictions is now expected by April 17.

