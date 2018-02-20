MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store, and it was all caught on camera.

In the surveillance video, you can see it looks like the man is buying a bag of chips but waits for the right time to grab cash out of the register.

The time stamp on the video is from back in January.

The police department has not said which convenience store was robbed, only that they are looking for the man seen in the video.

Here is the full statement from police:

The Concord Police Department is asking our community for help. The male in the attached video looked as if he was going to buy something from a local convenience store. Instead, this male was waiting for the right time to grab money from the cash register and then flee the store. If you can identify this male, please contact Detective Billington at 925-671-3433. #542

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES