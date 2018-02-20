Ghost Ship fire defendants formally enter not guilty plea

By Published:
Derick Almena (left), Max Harris (right)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The two men charged in Oakland’s Ghost Ship fire have formally entered not guilty pleas on involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of 36 people killed in the 2016 blaze.

An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Tuesday set a July 16 trial date for Derick Almena and Max Harris, who the judge previously determined had a “substantial” role in managing the Ghost Ship warehouse.

Almena rented the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship that burned on Dec. 2, 2016, during an electronic music concert. Harris lived there, and a witness testified that Harris was in charge of the unpermitted concert.

The warehouse had been illegally converted into living space for artists and had no fire sprinklers.

The men’s attorneys accuse the landlord and the city of improper oversight.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s