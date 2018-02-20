WARNING, THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC

OAKLAND (KRON) — New video just released shows a deadly shooting involving a BART police officer.

It’s a video from the officer’s body camera, and we want to warn you it’s graphic.

Shaleem Tindle was killed Jan. 3 when a BART police officer shot the 28-year-old across the street from the West Oakland BART Station.

On Tuesday night, KRON4 got the most definitive account of what happened.

In the video, you can hear an officer initially say raise your hands.

Then, there were gunshots.

And then, there were more gunshots. Next, the officer says raise your hands now.

Prominent local Civil Rights Attorney John Burris is representing Tindle’s family, and in a press conference last week, Burris said that Police Officer Joseph Mateu shot Tindle’s backside. Burris shared a picture pointing out what he described as bullet holes in his back.

Investigators found a gun on the ground after the shooting.

In a civil claim filed by the family against BART, the Tindle’s say Shaleem shot the man he was fighting in the leg before the officer responded.

But they say that Shaleem was not in possession of the gun when the officer opened fire.

Burris says he’s filed a civil claim against BART on the family’s behalf.

That claim lays the groundwork for a wrongful death lawsuit against the transit agency.

Meanwhile, Officer Mateu remains on paid administrative leave.

Here is the full statement from BART police:

As a police department and a transit agency we at BART understand that any loss of life is tragic. That’s why we are committed to a full and independent investigation into what occurred when one of our officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired and a fight between two men near the West Oakland BART Station. What happened January 3, 2018 is the subject of both an Oakland Police Department investigation as well as an internal review by the BART Police Department. The BART Police Department is fully cooperating with OPD. Standard procedure calls for the results of the OPD investigation to be reviewed by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. It’s important to remember that any officer-involved shooting involving the BART Police Department is subject to additional reviews thanks to the reforms BART has implemented in recent years. BART’s Independent Police Auditor responded to the scene of the incident and is monitoring the BART PD investigation. Further, the BART Police Citizen Review Board is part of the BART Citizen Oversight Model and is able to advise the BART Board, General Manager, and Police Chief. The Citizen Review Board can also participate in recommending disciplinary action if it is deemed appropriate. Once the multiple investigations into this incident are complete, BART is committed to releasing all relevant information related to what happened including video from the involved officer’s body-worn camera.

