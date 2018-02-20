KRON4 Morning Buzz: Lindsay Vonn has waited 8 years for 100 seconds

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, Lindsay Von, and the ‘Shib Sibs.’

San Francisco Giants great and Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda was rushed to a Bay Area hospital earlier on Monday.

America will be rooting for skier Lindsey Vonn tonight during the Olympics. She’s waited 8 years for 100 seconds. Before the last Olympics, she blew out her knee in a terrible crash. She had to pull out of the 2014 Olympics, but now she’s back and she’s the one to beat.

They didn’t win gold but American sibling skaters Maya and Alex Shibutani, also known as the ‘Shib Sibs’ are coming home with the bronze medal.

