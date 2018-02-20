LIVERMORE (KRON) — There is a warning for parents in the East Bay about a game played by high school students with fake weapons.

The game is called “Spy Versus Spy” or “Assassin.”

It is being played by seniors at Livermore and Granada high schools.

The game is organized by students in teams and those participating must pay to play.

The goal is to take out other teams with toys guns to win a cash prize.

Police have received reports of armed and suspicious people in connection with the game and respond anticipating real emergencies.

Now, they are urging parents to talk to their teens about the potential dangers of the game.

Here is the full statement from police:

Organized crime type game played by Livermore and Granada High School seniors. The Livermore Police Department was recently notified that students from Livermore High School have begun playing a game called Spy versus Spy, which was formally called Assassin. Assassin or Spy versus Spy is a game organized by high school seniors. Those who wish to participate “buy in”, form a team, and receive another senior team who they “assassinate” using mock weapons. The game goes on until there is only one senior team left, and the final team wins a cash prize. The game is not a school-endorsed event and participants play the game away from school grounds. In playing the game, seniors follow each other looking for an opportunity to assassinate their target including hiding in bushes outside their target’s home. Players can “assassinate” their target anywhere, which can lead to many problems. In the past, the LPD has received reports of armed subjects in the community, reckless driving, suspicious persons, and prowlers, all while the teens are playing this game. Because LPD responds to all of these calls anticipating that they are true emergencies, these calls can tie up valuable resources and incur considerable expense to the City. The game has resulted in vehicle collisions and students injured while playing the game. The students commonly use nerf type guns and markers to eliminate their opponents. LPD wishes to educate the Livermore community and the parents of students about the dangers of participating in a game of this type. Parents please talk to your teens, we don’t want to see some type of tragic event happen due to teens playing a game.

