MARTINEZ (KRON) — It was a scary moment for a Martinez man when his motion detector surveillance camera started recording a bad guy on his property.

The scariest part–he was in Germany and his wife was in the house sleeping.

Everyone is OK, but imagine getting a notice on your phone showing a stranger rummaging through your stuff, and all the while, you’re in another country.

And your wife is there at home. That’s what happened in Martinez.

Surveillance video shows the man looking around. It is a nest surveillance system that activates when there is movement.

The man was looking around the car port outside of his house. He would eventually make off with a chainsaw.

The husband was in Germany working in the middle of the day and got the update on his phone. His wife was inside sleeping.

The kids were also inside sleeping. He immediately called Martinez police to give them the heads up.

“I see this stranger coming in the front gate. This guy is a burglar, wearing a mask and everything,” Stephen Maris said.

The man was also seen in other neighborhoods and caught on other surveillance videos that night.

He has not been arrested, so if you do recognize him, you are asked to call the police.

