MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — It’s basically a floating homeless encampment, though these folks technically have homes.
But they don’t pay taxes, and in many cases, their boats or homes are forcing other people to pay for damage that they cause.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
- SWARM OF SMALL EARTHQUAKES RATTLE DANVILLE
- VIDEO: BAY AREA SEES RECORD-BREAKING LOW TEMPS, HAIL & SNOW
- SANTA CRUZ COUPLE CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT DURING MEXICO TRIP
- FBI JOINS IN SEARCH FOR MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD BOY
- ANGRY MOB BEATS RAPE, MURDER SUSPECTS TO DEATH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE