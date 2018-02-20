Police: Florida man arrested after his target practice leaves bullet holes in neighbor’s walls

Ivan Bakh
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who was taking target practice in his home was arrested after bullets went through the wall into his neighbors’ apartment.

Cape Coral police news release says 61-year-old Ivan Bakh was arrested Sunday and charged with firing a weapon in public and shooting into a dwelling.

Police say Bakh’s neighbors called them Sunday morning after awaking to a loud bang and finding holes in their bedroom and living room walls.

When officers went to Bakh’s apartment, they reported seeing holes in the wall he shared with his neighbors, as well as several books taped together with a red target drawn on them. Police say they also found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Bakh was released Tuesday on $10,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

