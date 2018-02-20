Salmonella outbreak linked to Kratom

Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, kratom capsules are displayed in Albany, N.Y. Federal health authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 14, are warning about reports of injury, addiction and death with the herbal supplement that has been promoted as an alternative to opioid painkillers and other prescription drugs. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

(KRON) An outbreak of Salmonella infections in 20 states, including California, has been linked to Kratom products.

The CDC is reporting 3 cases of Salmonella poison in California but no deaths. 11 people nationwide have been hospitalized.

The leaves of the Kratom plant are known for their opiate-like effects.

Kratom is traditionally crushed and made into team but is also chewed, smoked or taken in capsule form.

The CDC is urging Kratom users to stop taking the plant in any form because the source of the contamination has not been identified.

 

