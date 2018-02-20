San Francisco Police make 61 arrests within 5 days in the Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco’s Tenderloin say they have made 61 arrests over the last five days.

Bookings include charges of carrying firearms, drug dealing, robbery, vehicle theft, and burglary, police said on Twitter.

Recently, San Francisco police arrested a man who they say tried to sell drugs to an undercover officer in the Tenderloin.

During that arrest, officers seized 29 bindles of cocaine and heroin, methamphetamine, cash and a phone.

SFPD Tenderloin officers protecting the community with 61 arrests over the last 5 days. Bookings include charges of carrying firearms, drug dealing, robbery, vehicle theft, warrants, and burglary just to name a few. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) February 19, 2018

Apparently the drug dealers on the 600 block of Eddy don’t follow our twitter. TL Night Officers seize 124 bindles of cocaine base, heroin, $$$ and cell phone from drug dealer during narcotics op. pic.twitter.com/C0ZeM1ibhT — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) February 18, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES