San Francisco traffic lights outs

(KRON) Update: From SFMTA – As of about 1230, we estimated the signals would be restored in about an hour. About 200, out of 1200, went to flashing red light. Crews going to each of those intersections to reset.

Traffic lights across San Francisco are out Tuesday afternoon.

From SFMTA:

SFMTA reporting signals out in various locations across the city. Got some video of a couple flashing red on Embarcadero.

Numerous traffic lights are malfunctioning in multiple locations throughout the city, including South of Market between 6th & Mission Streets & 13th & Market Streets; and Folsom & 6th Street down to Folsom & Hawthorn. Treat as 4-way stops. Call 911 for emergencies (medical, fire, or crimes in process); 311 for anything else, including to report traffic light outages.

