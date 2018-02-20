SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Sheriff’s deputies in Solano County say a traffic stop led to a drug arrest of nearly a pound of crystal meth.

The arrest happened on Tuesday afternoon in Vacaville after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Officials say Brian Crowley was on probation when he was pulled over.

The deputy and his canine partner conducted a search of the car.

Inside, they found the narcotics and evidence of drug sales.

Crowley was arrested on drug possession charges with intent to sell.

Here is the full statement from deputies:

On Monday afternoon, Deputy Pierce & his K9 partner “Tango” conducted a traffic stop on a car observed rolling a stop sign on Rice Lane in the unincorporated area of Vacaville. Upon contact with the driver, 55-year-old Brian Crowley, was found to be on active probation with search terms. During the search, K9 Tango & Deputy Pierce located nearly 1-pound of Methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales, hidden inside the car. Crowley was arrested for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell and for violating his probation terms.

