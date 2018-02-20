Swarm of small earthquakes rattle Danville

DANVILLE (KRON) — A swarm of small earthquakes has hit near Danville early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Four quakes have struck the area of Diablo, USGS says.

The first quake hit at around 1:32 a.m. and had a magnitude of 2.8.

A 2.6-magnitude quake hit 4:25 a.m. followed by a 3.0-magnitude earthquake less than a minute later.

The latest earthquake had a magnitude of 2.9 and hit at 4:26 a.m.

This area has seen a lot of quake activity in the last week.http://kron4.com/report-it/

Several KRON4 Viewers say they were woken up by the quakes. Did you feel it? Let us know.

Check out KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map and stay with KRON4 for all your Earthquake Alerts.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES