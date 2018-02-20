MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SUISUN CITY (KTXL) — Local, state and federal officers arrested two men suspected of planting a pipe bomb in front of a Suisun City home that exploded early Saturday morning.

Thomas Capenhurst, 33, was arrested on several felony charges including the use of a destructive device with intent to murder. Robert McGraw, 20, was arrested for possession of a destructive device and the use of one with intent to murder.

Officers served search warrants to the suspects’ homes in Dixon and Fairfield and a business in Benicia.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents recovered additional pipe bombs from McGraw’s Fairfield residence.

Capenhurst is also no stranger to law enforcement. In 2014, Fairfield police arrested him for possessing four firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon, all relating to a joint investigation with local law enforcement into the sales of methamphetamine in Solano County.

As far as a connection between the suspects and the residents of the home on Bluejay Drive, Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos said they are investigating any possible link. A relative of Capenhurst used to reside at that house.

