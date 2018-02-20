MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

PLEASANTON (KRON) — An arrest has been made in a disturbing case out of Pleasanton.

Three juveniles are in custody facing multiple charges for allegedly attacking and robbing a woman after they followed her home from Target.

The assault happened back in December. An elderly woman from Pleasanton was returning home from shopping when she was attacked by three young men.

But police say they believe they have arrested her attackers.

The Pleasanton Police Department says that last Friday, an East County tactical team, along with the city’s criminal investigation unit, arrested three juvenile suspects in Oakland.

They are accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly woman in Pleasanton last December.

According to police, back on Dec. 7, the victim left this target in Livermore and the suspects followed her to her home along Chardonnay Drive in Pleasanton.

Two of the suspects then allegedly assaulted the victim, while the third boy stole her purse.

All three suspects were described as black males with thin builds wearing hooded sweatshirts.

During the alleged assault, a neighbor along Chardonnay saw what was happening and confronted the boys, who then fled the scene. Upon further investigation, police discovered two juvenile females near the crime scene who were familiar with suspects.

The girls admitted to being with the boys but denied knowing their names. They claimed to have connected with the boys through Instagram and confirmed that the suspects had followed the victim from Livermore.

After interviewing the girls, investigators served search warrants on several Instagram accounts and were able to identify one of the suspects as a 17-year-old from Oakland. That led to the identification of the other two boys.

All three suspects are now facing charges of robbery and elderly abuse. As they are still juveniles, their identities have not been made public.

Pleasanton police say this is still an active investigation, and they are asking that anyone with information to please give them a call.

