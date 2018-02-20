VIDEO: $50K reward for information in killing of Dallas post office worker

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

DALLAS (AP) — Police believe a U.S. Postal Service worker was fatally shot while driving an 11-ton delivery rig found crashed into a guardrail along a Dallas highway.

Dallas police say no arrests had been made in the early Monday shooting of 58-year-old Tony Mosby. Federal investigators announced a $50,000 reward on Tuesday for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Investigators say Mosby was driving the rig, known as a box truck, when he was shot. He was found dead in the truck as officers responded to a reported shooting.

Dallas police Sr. Cpl. DeMarquis Black says the truck was found crashed into the guardrail on the left shoulder of eastbound Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The area is near two major postal complexes.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating.

The agency is the law enforcement and security arm of the USPS.

