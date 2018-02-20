MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Caltrans, along with the California Highway Patrol, are clearing homeless from state-owned land in San Francisco.

But as KRON4’s Camila Bernal reports, some say it’s really just moving the problem from one place to another.

It’s not the first time that Emory Taylor has had to move.

“Just scrape, clean, completely scrape, clean everyone, stuff thrown away,” Taylor said. “They roll up and, ‘Everyone out of your tent. Throw it all away,’ and they’ll do that. They’ll snatch you out of your tent.”

Each day, a different location is targeted at a different time.

“Basically, once, two, three times a week. They come out here,” Taylor said.

On Tuesday, California Highway Patrol officers cleared the area around Fifth and Bryant.

It is an area that even the homeless admit is dirty

“There’s been a lot of trash spread about, and you don’t have anywhere to put it, so it can get pretty disgusting,” Taylor said.

Despite all of this, many homeless say they will be back.

“What it’s doing is harassing people into going into these navigation centers to get houses up, and I had one social worker told me, ‘Sorry sir, but 30 percent of your income isn’t…doesn’t mean the minimum for housing,'” Taylor said. “What do you do at that point?”

The CHP says they can only move the homeless off of state land, but they can’t move them from the sidewalk, creating what the homeless are calling a game of cat and mouse.

