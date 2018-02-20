MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose neighborhood continues to deal with a homeless encampment in their backyards, and the encampment is threatening their safety, residents say.

KRON4 spoke to a family back in November after a massive fire burned down a fence and threatened their home.

And with the cold temperatures hitting the Bay Area, the homeless are setting up more fires to keep warm, and this has neighbors fearing their homes may be next.

This has been an ongoing issue for years. No one seems to know who’s responsible for conducting homeless sweeps, but it’s really starting to affect families living here.

Since The Jungle closed down, the homeless have been finding shelter wherever they can. Some of them have flocked to this property near Herald Avenue.

Back in November, a huge fire took down the Singh’s backyard fence.

Since then, he says the department has been back.

“They start fire under the tree and the tree was burning,” Inderjeet Singh said.

It’s frustrating for homeowners who’ve been calling the city nonstop.

It’s been a cat and mouse game trying to figure out who’s responsible for the land.

The city says it’s private property, but no one knows who the owner is.

“Everybody’s pissed off. Everybody’s unhappy,” Singh said.

The city did a sweep in November, soon after the last fire.

But then, the homeless returned and started rebuilding the next day.

“Every week, they start increasing in numbers,” Singh said. “First, there were two, then four, then six. Now, if you look, there are about 15-20 camps. Once they clear them from our side, San Jose city side, then they go to Caltrans side. Once they clear them from Caltrans, they come back to this side.”

KRON4 reached out to the city, and a rep from the homeless concerns team forwarded KRON4 to the code enforcement department.

But families are looking for a long-term fix.

“We don’t want to be like clear them out or kick them out,” Singh said. “They’re going to come back again. We want the city to find a permanent solution.”

KRON4 spoke with the inspector assigned to this case, and he tells KRON4 he will be there on Wednesday to figure out if they can make any type of enforcement.

If not, it’ll go back to the homeless response team.

