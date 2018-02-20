MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Mountain View police have arrested a woman in connection with several burglaries that netted thousands of dollars worth of handbags, jewelry, and other items.

Investigators are now trying to reunite burglary victims with their stolen property.

Twenty-five-year-old Melissa Vincent, of San Jose, is now locked up in the Santa Clara County Jail. Police could not confirm whether this is the same one, but Vincent was arrested for being under the influence of drugs as she sat behind the wheel of a U-haul truck parked on Silverwood Avenue.

And then, the arresting officers took a look at the back of the truck.

“They looked in the back and low and behold, they found bags and personal information and other items that didn’t belong to her, and the start of a major case that has dozens of victims,” Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said.

Police released several photos of the stolen property, which include backpacks, purses, computer bags, jewelry, and many other personal items.

Officers found narcotics and drug paraphernalia along with a pair of bolt-cutters.

“She had these burglary tools with her, but we are looking into whether there are others involved, but it doesn’t help her that all of this was found in her possession,” Nelson said.

Vincent is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, various drug charges, and for an outstanding warrant. A passerby said he was unaware of any recent burglaries in the neighborhood but said the U-haul has been here for a few days.

Police say there is a reason the suspect Vincent is connected to burglaries outside of Mountain View as well.

“We think there are victims outside of Mountain View for sure, but definitely, if anyone recognizes any of this stuff, even if they didn’t report it stolen, please call us,” Nelson said.

“People can claim their property at police headquarters in Mountain View.

Some kind of proof, like a photo of you and your property, would be helpful, police said.

