MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAUSALITO (KRON) — Flying drones can be used for help or fun, but in the City of Sausalito, residents are annoyed by the constant buzzing in their backyards.

And they say it’s an invasion of their privacy.

On Tuesday, KRON4 met with the mayor who’s looking to lay the problem to rest with some rules.

In response to two years worth of complaints from residents, Sausalito’s mayor is backing a proposed list of drone use regulations within the city.

With spectacular views in Sausalito, it’s hard not to reach for a camera–or even a drone to capture the perfect shot.

But enough people have been flying drones over Sausalito.

And more residents are calling it a problem and reaching for the phone to call the police.

“I love photography,” resident Will Flanders said. “I love what a drone is capable of doing. But when they fly at a certain height and you just hear that sound, yeah it’s annoying. It’s annoying, and then secondly, when they hover over your house, it feels like OK. Someone’s looking at you.”

The whizzing sound of drones above the neighborhoods of the Bayside town has residents worrying their privacy is fleeting.

“Drones are a problem because I don’t know the motivation or the ability of the people flying them,” resident Peter Sapienza said. “And I’m very suspicious, and I think they need to be regulated more than they are actually.”

Complaints have poured in for two years until finally, the mayor says a line was crossed that urged the city council to take action.

“It was the incident where the drone went down a hallway in someone’s house that really urged us to undertake the steps necessary to have some enforcement abilities,” mayor Joan Cox said.

So, a list of proposed provisions were drafted that include a drone not be flown at night, it’s operator must be able to see the drone, that there be no audio or video recording where privacy is expected, it can’t harass, annoy, intimidate or vex residents, and its operator can’t be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Fairly simple, straightforward provisions, and again, the main purpose is to protect our residents,” Cox said.

If the ordinance passes, anyone who breaks the rules can be penalized, fined, and have their drone taken away.

Residents can share their opinions at a council meeting next Tuesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES