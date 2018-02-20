WATCH: 8.5-foot-long gator discovered underneath truck

By Published:

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Land O’ Lakes resident made a scary discovery Tuesday morning.

The resident, who lives in the Sable Ridge subdivision, discovered an 8.5-foot-long alligator hiding underneath a truck parked in a driveway.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home.

A state gator trapper was called to the scene and wrangled the gator then took it away.

No injuries were reported.

