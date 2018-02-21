MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A violent struggle for a cellphone between a BART passenger and four teenagers starts on the train and ends on the platform.

A few days earlier, teens robbed a cellphone from a passenger at a different BART station.

But on Wednesday, BART officials tell KRON4 they are checking to see if there is a connection between the two crimes.

“So what happened was the victim was by the door with his phone,” BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said. “Four teenagers come right to the door next to him, grab his cellphone.”

It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Powell Street BART Station in San Francisco.

Trost describes how the reaction of the victim escalated the snatch-and-grab cellphone robbery to a violent assault

“The victim didn’t give his cellphone up,” Trost said. “They struggled for the phone, and they came out onto the platform. The struggle continues, the victim falls. The four teenagers grab the phone and ran out of the station so fast.”

This is not the first cellphone snatch-and-grab involving teenagers targeting passengers this year.

In fact, Trost says this past weekend four teenagers robbed a passenger of their phone this past weekend at the Ashby BART station in Berkeley.

“We do have cellphone snatchings all over the Bay Area,” Trost said. “You hear about them at coffee shops and malls, but also on BART because people get distracted and just have their nose in their phone. I understand that they are just trying to pass the time, but when the doors open, that is when we want our passengers to be very aware.”

The four teens were able to avoid officers at the BART police substation as they got away.

BART officials are checking surveillance videos to see if there is a connection between the two cellphone robberies involving teens at Powell Street and the Ashby Station.

