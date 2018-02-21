California bill would let you choose your driver’s license photo

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — If you don’t like your driver’s license picture, you could soon have the option to retake it.

But there will be a fee.

Southern California Sen. Josh Newman just introduced the bill on Friday.

He says the goal is for people to take license pictures they are proud of.

Under the bill, people would have two options to choose a new picture.

You can ask the photographer to retake it for a fee. Or, you can take your picture away from the DMV if it meets their guidelines.

The money generated from the bill would go towards driver’s education programs.

Newman says they are still working on cost but says it won’t be expensive.

