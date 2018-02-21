Cinemark bans large bags due to safety concerns

(WAVY) — Before you head to the movies, check to make sure the bag you plan to bring isn’t too big.

Starting Feb. 22, 2018, Cinemark will be restricting the size of the bags its customers can bring into the theatre.

Citing it as an effort to enhance the safety and security of their guests and employees, Cinemark says any bags or packages measuring larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ will not be permitted in the theatre. That’s a foot wide and tall.

Cinemark states that there will be no general area to check bags or any other personal belongings not allowed into the theatre. This means that it would be in its customers’ best interest to leave the bags at home or in their cars.

The only exception to this rule is medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

So far, only Cinemark has declared an official policy. AMC and Regal Cinemas do not have a bag size-related policy but they do reserve the right to search your bag if a security concern arises.

Cinemark has three local locations in Hampton Roads: Newport News, Chesapeake, and Norfolk.

