Flooded San Jose neighborhoods still recovering one year later

(KRON) One year ago flood waters from the raging Coyote Creek spilled over into San Jose neighborhoods forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes in the middle of the night.

Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats full of people, some with babies and pets away from the overflowing creek.

14,000 residents were forced to evacuate one year ago as water from swollen Coyote Creek flooded homes and temporarily shut down a portion of a major freeway.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has said the city acted late because it relied on projections from the water district showing the creek could have held more water before flooding.

Bob Benjamin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the water level in 30-mile long Coyote Creek reached a 100-year high during last year’s storm.

One year anniversary of horrific San Jose, ca flooding and there is still lots of work being done @kron4news pic.twitter.com/wIENMA5IqM — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 21, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES