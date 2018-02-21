Flooded San Jose neighborhoods still recovering one year later

By Published:

(KRON) One year ago flood waters from the raging Coyote Creek spilled over into San Jose neighborhoods forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes in the middle of the night.

Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats full of people, some with babies and pets away from the overflowing creek.

14,000 residents were forced to evacuate one year ago as water from swollen Coyote Creek flooded homes and temporarily shut down a portion of a major freeway.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has said the city acted late because it relied on projections from the water district showing the creek could have held more water before flooding.

Bob Benjamin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the water level in 30-mile long Coyote Creek reached a 100-year high during last year’s storm.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s