Get ready for more snow in the Sierra

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Nevada starting Wednesday night.

The heaviest of the snowfall is forecast in the overnight hours and again Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities are advising travelers to carry chains and plan for delays in the mountains.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Timing out our next round of mountain snow! Heaviest snow expected overnight and again for Thursday afternoon. Carry chains and plan for delays if you're traveling in the mountains! #cawx pic.twitter.com/COjug7g8Mv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 21, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES