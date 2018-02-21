Get ready for more snow in the Sierra

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Nevada starting Wednesday night.
The heaviest of the snowfall is forecast in the overnight hours and again Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities are advising travelers to carry chains and plan for delays in the mountains.
