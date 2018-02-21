SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants great and Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda is in critical condition after being rushed to a Bay Area hospital Monday, the Giants said Wednesday.
80-year-old Cepeda was hospitalized due to a cardiac incident, the team said in a statement.
Cepeda is one of the most legendary players in not only Giants history, but in all of Major League Baseball.
The man, known as ‘Baby Bull,’ was a consistent power-hitting first baseman and was key in the club’s winning bid for the National League Pennant in 1962.
The 11-time all-star has a statue in front of AT&T Park.
Over 17 seasons, Cepeda had a .297 average, 379 home runs, and 2,351 hits.
