MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A kind of housing popping up across the Bay Area is designed to be affordable and avoid the annoying habits that can come with living with roommates.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate gives us an in-depth look at what some people are willing to sacrifice to be able to afford rent in the most desirable neighborhoods.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES