KRON4 Morning Buzz: Lindsey Vonn becomes oldest woman to win Alpine medal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Lindsey Vonn wins bronze, an update on Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda and spring training.

Lindsey Vonn won the bronze medal but she says it feels like gold to her. Her lightening run down the Alpine course wasn’t the fastest but Vonn has become the oldest woman to win an Alpine medal at the age of 33.

She doesn’t want to retire, but she says she has to. Downhill racing is grueling and her body just can’t take it anymore.

San Francisco Giants great and Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda is in critical condition after a cardiac incident.

Meantime, the Giants newest slugger is already making his mark. Andrew McCutchen hit his first homer with the Giants off of none other than Madison Bumgarner! Yes, it’s spring training but it was the first day of live batting practice so it was a real fastball.

