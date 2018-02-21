Oakland man goes missing in Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KSEE) — A man went missing in Yosemite over the weekend, the National Park said.
Alan Chow, of Oakland, was last seen at the Hetch Hetchy entrance Saturday.
Chow was possibly carrying a blue backpack. Chow is described as being between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, between 130 and 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and he has black-frame glasses.
Anyone with information or who was in the area of Hetch Hetchy between Saturday and Tuesday should call or text 888-653-0009.
Tips can also be submitted at the National Park website.
