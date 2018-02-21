MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A quick punch to the face left a San Francisco man bloody and bruised.

It happened outside a nightclub in the city.

The man says the club’s bouncers assaulted him.

He is sharing his story only with KRON4 on Wednesday night.

He tells KRON4 he is sharing the video so it can serve as a warning to others.

In the video he shared, it looks like Jonathan, in the blue jacket on the ground, took an uppercut punch to the face.

He says this was just after a bouncer at Encore Karaoke Club on California and Polk streets denied letting him in on Friday night.

Then, he says they beat him up.

“I expect that security is there to keep me safe, not to injure me,” Jonathan said.

He did not want to show his face during the interview because of his bruises.

“I am still pretty out of it,” Jonathan said. “I have a black eye, have a big swollen spot in the middle of my forehead.”

The bike delivery rider from San Francisco admits he had been drinking but was not drunk.

And the club’s door bouncer got aggravated with him when he couldn’t find his ID, and instead, showed his crows feet to illustrate his age, Jonathan says.

“And then, when I squinted my eyes, he grabbed me by my neck and tried to physically remove me from the premises,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan says he got tossed to the curb and kicked in the face by three people who work at the club.

The video only shows a man punching him.

“I had a concussion, so I felt terrible, and I was vomiting for the next day and a half,” Jonathan said.

Several online reviews for the Karaoke Club reveal claims of assaults by bouncers and rip the place for how it treats people.

Jonathan knows he will he heal, and hopes the club learns a lesson.

“I would like for their business to cease to exist,” Jonathan said.

The owner of the karaoke club, Chris, did not want to go on-camera and spoke very briefly to KRON4 over the phone, saying, “I have no interest in talking about this.”

